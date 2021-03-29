Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $37,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,379,000 after buying an additional 221,745 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 419,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

