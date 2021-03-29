Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2,173.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of General Mills worth $52,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of General Mills by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 44,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

