Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vor Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $36.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.