voxeljet (VJET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.