W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA opened at $60.88 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

