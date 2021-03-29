W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.90 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

