Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 489.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,048,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

