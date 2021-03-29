Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.