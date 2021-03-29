Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Property Solutions Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49.

Property Solutions Acquisition Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

