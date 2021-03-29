Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,218 shares of company stock worth $11,151,290. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

