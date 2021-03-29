Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XP by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion and a PE ratio of 75.24. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

