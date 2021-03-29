Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $283.02 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.10.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

