Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

