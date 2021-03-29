Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,332. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

