Walleye Trading LLC Invests $242,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

WLTW stock opened at $229.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.