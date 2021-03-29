Walleye Trading LLC Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $23.69 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

