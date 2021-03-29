Walleye Trading LLC Sells 5,349 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $69,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 125.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invitation Homes by 8.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

