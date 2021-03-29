Walleye Trading LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

