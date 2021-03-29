Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $605.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

