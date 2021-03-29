Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.77. 182,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The company has a market cap of $382.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

