Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ADTRAN worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,923,000 after buying an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after buying an additional 695,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,290. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $796.13 million, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

