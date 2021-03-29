Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 221,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMBK shares. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.01. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

