Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 30.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

NYSE HD traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $300.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.57 and its 200 day moving average is $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $323.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.