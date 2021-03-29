Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $397.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.62 and a one year high of $399.65.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

