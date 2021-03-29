Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000. Apex Technology Acquisition makes up about 1.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 656.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 540,336 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APXT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $11.35. 11,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,742. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Apex Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

