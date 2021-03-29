Waves Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $120.15 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Waves has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $120.15 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $12.15 or 0.00020994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008958 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,704,132 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

