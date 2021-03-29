Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 36.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.72 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

