Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.