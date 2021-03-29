Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 666 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Ebix worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ebix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ebix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ebix by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $966.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

