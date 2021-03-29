Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,046 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Resources by 163.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,580,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $42.62 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $652.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

