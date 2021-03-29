Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,471 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CGI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CGI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in CGI by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

