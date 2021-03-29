Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Update

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCRS opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Western Capital Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

