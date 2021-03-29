Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up 2.4% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. S&T Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,576. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

