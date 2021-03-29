WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $9.66 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WidePoint by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 535.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

