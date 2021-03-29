Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells $80,767.72 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,116 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $80,767.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,227.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willdan Group stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

