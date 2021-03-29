William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Buys $249,034.50 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Glenn Davis bought 21,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $249,034.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 467,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,735. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

