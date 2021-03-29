Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wingstop by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Wingstop by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $125.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.93.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

