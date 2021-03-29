Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,775 shares during the period. Woodward comprises 3.4% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $123.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

