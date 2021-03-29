Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. Buys New Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,096,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,563,000. Stitch Fix accounts for about 100.0% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. owned approximately 3.91% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.79. 12,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

