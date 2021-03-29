World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of World Acceptance worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 132.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

WRLD opened at $126.80 on Monday. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.28 per share, with a total value of $573,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $286,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,701. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

