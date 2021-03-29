World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $170.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $286,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,701. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in World Acceptance by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

