Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,829 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.24. 31,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,986. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

