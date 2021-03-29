Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank raised its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.84. 282,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,059. The firm has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

