Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $21.40 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,551 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

