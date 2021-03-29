Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 265.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,010 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

Shares of T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.41. 978,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,359,113. The company has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.