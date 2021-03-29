Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $50.58 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $470.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.