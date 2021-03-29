Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $16.09 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,248,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 495,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 313,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.