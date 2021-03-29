Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $17.73 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $430,200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $53.48. 338,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,495,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

