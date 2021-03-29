Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $565.02 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $272.09 or 0.00471247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00219277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.65 or 0.00950214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029720 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,331,652 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

