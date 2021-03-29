Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.40.

XEBEF opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

